Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 253,897 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $137,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.16.

Chevron Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,546,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,942. The company has a market capitalization of $301.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.57. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

