Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Lessened by William Allan Corp

William Allan Corp decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $377.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $277.50 and a one year high of $394.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.56.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.40.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

