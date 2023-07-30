Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Up 42.6% in July

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Macquarie Group Stock Performance

MQBKY stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,646. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.06. Macquarie Group has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $137.73.

Macquarie Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.0126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Macquarie Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. Macquarie Group’s payout ratio is 142.09%.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

