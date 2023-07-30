Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 532.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,729 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.51. The company had a trading volume of 200,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,663. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.21 and a 1 year high of $322.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.55. On average, analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.