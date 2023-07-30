MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.10-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HZO shares. B. Riley cut shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of MarineMax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

MarineMax stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.08. The stock had a trading volume of 641,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31. MarineMax has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $44.03.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $721.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.62 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 62,369 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 479.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MarineMax by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

