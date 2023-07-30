Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $19,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAC. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3,160.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.88. 280,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,097. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.00. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

