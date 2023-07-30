Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.9 %
Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $448.73. The stock had a trading volume of 685,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,406. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.18. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $298.32 and a 1-year high of $463.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.21.
Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MLM. Truist Financial raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $416.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.00.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
