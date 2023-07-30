Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.9 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $448.73. The stock had a trading volume of 685,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,406. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.18. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $298.32 and a 1-year high of $463.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLM. Truist Financial raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $416.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.00.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

