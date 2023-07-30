Masco (NYSE:MAS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Masco also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.65 EPS.

Masco Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.25. 2,189,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,960. Masco has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.05.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Masco will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,151 shares of company stock valued at $16,606,832 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Masco by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Masco by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

