Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $392.96. 4,501,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $372.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.56. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $405.19.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.00.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

