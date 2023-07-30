Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives $60.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.77.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of MTCH opened at $45.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $77.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.67.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 64,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Match Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Match Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

