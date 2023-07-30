Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,200 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the June 30th total of 567,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 744.2 days.
Mazda Motor Stock Performance
Mazda Motor stock remained flat at $10.19 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
