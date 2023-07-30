McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,565 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.8% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of McDonald’s worth $165,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 20.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MCD traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $294.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,852. The firm has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.98.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

