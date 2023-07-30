McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.23

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.23 and traded as high as C$11.45. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$11.32, with a volume of 11,624 shares traded.

McEwen Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11. The firm has a market cap of C$536.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.21.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.47) by C$0.28. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 86.45%. The business had revenue of C$47.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.0594145 earnings per share for the current year.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

