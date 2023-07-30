Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $267.67.
Medpace Stock Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $254.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace has a twelve month low of $141.30 and a twelve month high of $264.18.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Medpace
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
