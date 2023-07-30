Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $267.67.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $254.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace has a twelve month low of $141.30 and a twelve month high of $264.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.