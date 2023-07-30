MELD Trading Down 2.5% This Week (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. MELD has a market capitalization of $39.41 million and $2.03 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MELD has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MELD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,852,837,872 tokens. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02183557 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $2,116,124.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.