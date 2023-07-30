Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1,041.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,517 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $35,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Insider Activity

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $8,752,839.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $8,752,839.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 144,711 shares of company stock worth $16,973,762 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.34. 6,904,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,994,922. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $269.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

