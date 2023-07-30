Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.3% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,041.2% in the 1st quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 329,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,043,000 after buying an additional 300,517 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,904,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994,922. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,711 shares of company stock valued at $16,973,762 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

