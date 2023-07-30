Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,076 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock traded up $13.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.48. 39,220,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,000,720. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.65.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

