Metars Genesis (MRS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $94.49 Million

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 30th. Metars Genesis has a market cap of $94.49 million and approximately $54,506.20 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metars Genesis token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00005126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.59363611 USD and is up 5.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $54,708.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metars Genesis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metars Genesis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

