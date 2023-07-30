Meter Governance Price Hits $1.88 on Top Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $40.35 million and approximately $152,672.97 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00006408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,827,478 coins and its circulating supply is 21,467,794 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,821,334 with 21,465,503 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.90956872 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $83,267.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

