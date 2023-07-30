MetisDAO (METIS) Price Hits $16.22 on Top Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $72.43 million and $1.47 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $16.22 or 0.00055650 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00020457 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017516 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00014288 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,136.28 or 0.99980975 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.06134804 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $945,082.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.