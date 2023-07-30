Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) & Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Head-To-Head Survey

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Metso Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Lion Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Metso Oyj alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Metso Oyj and Lion Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metso Oyj N/A N/A N/A Lion Electric 0.05% -17.77% -11.36%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metso Oyj N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lion Electric $171.97 million 3.21 $17.78 million $0.01 247.00

This table compares Metso Oyj and Lion Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lion Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Metso Oyj.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Metso Oyj and Lion Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metso Oyj 1 3 4 0 2.38 Lion Electric 1 4 5 0 2.40

Metso Oyj presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 79.82%. Lion Electric has a consensus price target of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 48.45%. Given Metso Oyj’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Metso Oyj is more favorable than Lion Electric.

Summary

Lion Electric beats Metso Oyj on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metso Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, and construction companies; and process solutions, equipment, and aftermarket services for mining operations. The company also provides solutions for processing virtually various types of ores and concentrates to refined metals. The company was formerly known as Metso Outotec Oyj. Metso Oyj was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Lion Electric

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.