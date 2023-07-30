MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCHVY remained flat at $13.79 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. MGM China has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $16.47.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

