Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 million.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPB traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.00. 45,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Robert A. Abel purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,079.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 579.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 260.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

