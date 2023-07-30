Mindset Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSTF) Short Interest Update

Mindset Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the June 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Mindset Pharma Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MSSTF opened at $0.38 on Friday. Mindset Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.
About Mindset Pharma
