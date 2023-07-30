Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRTX has been the subject of several other reports. 22nd Century Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $101.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,901.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 910.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 4,723.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.