Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in July

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Mitsui Chemicals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MITUY remained flat at $14.69 during trading hours on Friday. Mitsui Chemicals has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86.
Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsui Chemicals
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.