Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in July

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITUY remained flat at $14.69 during trading hours on Friday. Mitsui Chemicals has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, life and health care, basic and green materials, ICT, and other businesses worldwide. The company's develops elastomers, performance compounds, polypropylene compounds, and other materials; offers vision care materials, nonwoven fabrics and personal care materials, agrochemical products, and oral care and orthopedic materials.

