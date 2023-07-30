Mizuho Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $155.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GOOGL. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.73. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

