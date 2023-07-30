Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after buying an additional 143,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $70.55 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -137.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.