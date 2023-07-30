Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.28.

Mondelez International Trading Up 3.7 %

Mondelez International stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.04. 10,226,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,899,841. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

