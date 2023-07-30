Moonbeam (GLMR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.01 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $160.75 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00044830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00030750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014476 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,077,956,634 coins and its circulating supply is 692,272,973 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

