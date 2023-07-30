Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,390,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the June 30th total of 20,140,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.57. 5,799,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,156,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $152.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.45.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,423,524 shares of company stock worth $44,951,491. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 820,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,760,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.65.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

