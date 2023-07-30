Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Short Interest Update

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of MSGM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,032. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.53. Motorsport Games has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter. Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 297.23% and a negative return on equity of 295.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorsport Games will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Motorsport Games during the third quarter worth $70,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

