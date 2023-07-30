MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $15.45 Million

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $15.45 million and $10.03 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MUSE ENT NFT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.01715968 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $10.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MUSE ENT NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MUSE ENT NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.