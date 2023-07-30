Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $16.25 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,921 shares of company stock worth $4,031,824. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.94.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $392.16. 2,418,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $392.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.57. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The company has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

