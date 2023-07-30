Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Argus increased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,820.60.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,699,526. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded up $56.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,012.25. 189,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,715.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2,595.68. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $3,016.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

