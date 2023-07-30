Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $43,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.85. 8,000,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,573,242. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.64. The company has a market capitalization of $266.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 144.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

