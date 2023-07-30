Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.37. 1,889,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,436. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.30. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

