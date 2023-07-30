Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $21,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.3 %

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,889,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,114. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $155.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

