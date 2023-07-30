Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,466 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after buying an additional 487,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,093,986,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,905,000 after buying an additional 108,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $101.25. 5,321,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,293,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.42. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.19.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

