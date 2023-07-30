Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 797 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $449.00. 1,163,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,547. The company has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $456.70 and a 200 day moving average of $465.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

