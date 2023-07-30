Narus Financial Partners LLC Invests $3.31 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 65,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.64. The company had a trading volume of 349,288 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

