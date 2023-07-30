National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Short Interest Update

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,400 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 532,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of National Bank in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE NBHC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,670. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. National Bank has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $50.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $134.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.28 million. National Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in National Bank by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in National Bank during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in National Bank by 24.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in National Bank by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in National Bank by 2,677.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

