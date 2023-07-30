National Bankshares Analysts Give American Lithium (CVE:LI) a C$7.10 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$7.10 target price on American Lithium (CVE:LI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Lithium Price Performance

Shares of LI opened at C$2.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$547.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.26. The company has a current ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American Lithium has a 52 week low of C$1.77 and a 52 week high of C$4.90.

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that American Lithium will post -0.0691633 EPS for the current year.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

