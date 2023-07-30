National Bankshares Analysts Give American Lithium (CVE:LI) a C$7.10 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$7.10 target price on American Lithium (CVE:LI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
American Lithium Price Performance
Shares of LI opened at C$2.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$547.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.26. The company has a current ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American Lithium has a 52 week low of C$1.77 and a 52 week high of C$4.90.
American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that American Lithium will post -0.0691633 EPS for the current year.
American Lithium Company Profile
American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Lithium
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.