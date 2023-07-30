National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 31.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 333,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 79,251 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 4,022.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 481,996 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 1,126.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 382,403 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

