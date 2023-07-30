Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Short Interest Up 30.1% in July

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the June 30th total of 66,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

Shares of NGVC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,239. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $280.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.25 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 10.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 377.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 27,648 shares in the last quarter. 31.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGVC. TheStreet raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.