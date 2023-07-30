NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36.40 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.33 billion and $36.40 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00004799 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00045608 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00030834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000788 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

