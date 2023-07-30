NEAR Protocol Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00004757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $42.71 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00044849 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00030730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014586 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000788 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.40791863 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 267 active market(s) with $28,135,134.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.