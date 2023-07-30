NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $915-945 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $918.61 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.20-$2.32 EPS.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

NetScout Systems stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.67. 513,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,190. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.90 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised NetScout Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,443.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $87,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $147,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,443.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Norges Bank bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth $20,592,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,421.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after acquiring an additional 588,337 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,286,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,831,000 after acquiring an additional 367,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,663,000 after acquiring an additional 238,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 732,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 228,324 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.