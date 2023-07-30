New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in New Gold by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,242,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959,821 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in New Gold by 3.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,673,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after purchasing an additional 528,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in New Gold by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after buying an additional 5,421,488 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,605,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,066,000 after buying an additional 353,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 11,017,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after buying an additional 634,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NGD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.33.

New Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,934,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,502. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $786.92 million, a PE ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

